Alexander Introduces Legislation To T...

Alexander Introduces Legislation To Take Next Step In Preserving President Polk's Home

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Senator Lamar Alexander on Wednesday introduced legislation directing the Secretary of the Interior to take the next step in preserving former President James K. Polk's home in Columbia, Tn., as a site within the National Park System.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T vs Verizon Cell Service? Jan 7 dorlow 2
Thick wyte gurl at family dollar imma make hollar Jan 2 Anonymous 1
Mayor Joe Liggett Jan 2 TWO FACES 111
who does a good job on.Harwood floors (Feb '15) Jan 2 Anonymous 6
Is your postal worker stealing from you? (Feb '12) Dec 31 Ang 45
Missed connection at walmart Dec 31 Notme 5
fireworks Dec 30 justwant to know 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,582 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,368

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC