Suspect sought after man hit, killed while riding bike in Columbia
James Mealer, 55, was traveling south in the 200 block of Riverside Drive around 8 p.m. when he was struck from behind. Witnesses say the vehicle that hit Mealer was a large, dark colored truck.
