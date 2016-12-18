Suspect sought after man hit, killed ...

Suspect sought after man hit, killed while riding bike in Columbia

James Mealer, 55, was traveling south in the 200 block of Riverside Drive around 8 p.m. when he was struck from behind. Witnesses say the vehicle that hit Mealer was a large, dark colored truck.

