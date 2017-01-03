First Farmers and Merchants Bank presents portrait to Columbia State Community College
First Farmers and Merchants Bank recently honored Columbia State Community College with a commissioned portrait of Columbia State president Janet F. Smith in formal regalia. "We are honored to continue the tradition of presenting of the college with a portrait of the Columbia State president," First Farmers chairman and CEO T. Randy Stevens said.
