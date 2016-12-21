Columbia State receives $5,000 donati...

Columbia State receives $5,000 donation from AT&T

Friday Dec 2 Read more: Williamson Herald

AT&T presented a $5,000 contribution to Columbia State Community College today to support non-traditional, underserved students preparing for jobs requiring technology-based skills in Tennessee community colleges. "Support from the business community is so important as we work to advance higher education and create a workforce that is ready to meet the needs of Middle Tennessee," Columbia State president Janet F. Smith said.

