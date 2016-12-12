Columbia police believe 3 brazen, armed robberies are connected
Columbia police are afraid someone is going to be killed if they don't get a group of brazen bandits behind bars. The armed robbers have hit at least three convenience stores in as many weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is your postal worker stealing from you? (Feb '12)
|Sat
|Ang
|45
|Missed connection at walmart
|Dec 31
|Notme
|5
|fireworks
|Dec 30
|justwant to know
|1
|Spring Hill, FL
|Dec 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Lisa Baker and Matt!
|Dec 29
|wow
|1
|Lewisburg walmart (Sep '15)
|Dec 27
|Music
|17
|Mexicans aren't Spanish! (Oct '13)
|Dec 27
|Ramirez
|81
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC