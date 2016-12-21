Christmas services planned at Williamson Memorial's 2 county locations
The event at the Franklin site is Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at 3009 Columbia Ave., at the corner of Mack Hatcher Boulevard and Columbia Avenue. Call 615-794-2289 for more information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marshall county noise ordinance? (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Food
|5
|Pastor of the First United Methodist Church (Jan '10)
|6 hr
|Shame
|55
|Corpse Found Cut In Half
|6 hr
|fasinating
|3
|Ghertner Mgmt. unethical bidding and illegal (Aug '10)
|Thu
|Manage your commu...
|44
|Where's Dr Berscheid? (Mar '13)
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|10
|Where is Rinehart?
|Dec 19
|Tbell
|2
|For Rent In Marshall County (Oct '07)
|Dec 19
|Ashley
|110
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC