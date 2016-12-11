Cadet to attend U.S. Naval Academy

A Nash County student who was born in the country of Columbia will attend the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall, making him the second Nash Central High School cadet to be selected for the honor this year. Selection to attend the U.S. Naval Academy is indeed a rare honor.

