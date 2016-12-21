Battles new book documents the history of Natchez Street area
Local African American historian Thelma Battle celebrated the release off her latest book documenting the history of Williamson County's African American population Sunday at a book signing at the Williamson County Library. Natchez Street Area Revisited is filled with more than 400 photographs of a once vibrant community in which businesses thrived serving the largest and oldest African American community in Franklin.
