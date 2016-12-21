Thousands turn out for the annual Inter-Faith Thanksgiving feast
It was all smiles and great food on Thursday at the Carolina Coliseum as more than a thousand joined together for the annual Inter-Faith Thanksgiving Dinner. First Baptist Church of Columbia, along with St. Peters Church, served up a helping of love Thursday.
