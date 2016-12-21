Handgun, a car, pain pills seized in ...

Handgun, a car, pain pills seized in Murfreesboro

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

A convicted felon who is not allowed to own a gun was arrested in Murfreesboro after a traffic stop revealed he was indeed armed. Columbia, Tennessee resident Carlos Elder was pulled over after failing to come to a proper stop on Battle Avenue in Murfreesboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marshall county noise ordinance? (Apr '16) 5 hr Food 5
Pastor of the First United Methodist Church (Jan '10) 6 hr Shame 55
Corpse Found Cut In Half 6 hr fasinating 3
Ghertner Mgmt. unethical bidding and illegal (Aug '10) Thu Manage your commu... 44
Where's Dr Berscheid? (Mar '13) Dec 19 Tbell 10
Where is Rinehart? Dec 19 Tbell 2
For Rent In Marshall County (Oct '07) Dec 19 Ashley 110
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Columbia, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,107 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC