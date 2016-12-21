Annual Christmas sale helps homeless veterans in Williamsa

Annual Christmas sale helps homeless ...

Wednesday Nov 30

Pam Garland, an early shopper at the Christmas Warehouse sale, finds many items she can use including rolls of Christmas and everyday wrapping paper. The event benefits We are Building Lives, a program to help homeless veterans become productive citizens again.

