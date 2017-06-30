Why a South Carolina Army officer gave a false confession to protect his family
When hospital staffers performed medical scans on the infant twin boys, they found multiple fractures in their ribs. One also had a mild skull fracture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|AllMy
|305
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Fri
|Researcher
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC