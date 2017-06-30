U.S. Mayors Double Down on Climate Protection
More than 250 mayors from around the United States banded together in strong opposition of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord at the 85th U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in late June 2017. The attendees vowed to continue their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the consequences of climate change.
