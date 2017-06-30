U.S. Mayors Double Down on Climate Pr...

U.S. Mayors Double Down on Climate Protection

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: How Stuff Works

More than 250 mayors from around the United States banded together in strong opposition of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accord at the 85th U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in late June 2017. The attendees vowed to continue their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address the consequences of climate change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at How Stuff Works.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett Fri Researcher 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... Jun 23 Guest 1
News The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ... Jun 21 positronium 22
News Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07) Jun 20 Bruce 25
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 20 Luther 63
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Richland County was issued at July 01 at 10:43PM EDT

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Gunman
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,630 • Total comments across all topics: 282,167,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC