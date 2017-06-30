Trial date set in criminal case of former HCPD detective accused of misconduct
COLUMBIA, SC A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office. According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, the trial of Troy Allen Large is tentatively set for Sept.
