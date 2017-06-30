Trial date set in criminal case of fo...

Trial date set in criminal case of former HCPD detective accused of misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

COLUMBIA, SC A tentative criminal trial date has been set for a former Horry County police detective accused of misconduct while in office. According to information from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, the trial of Troy Allen Large is tentatively set for Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
parental rights in jeopardy....join the fight t... (Mar '12) 12 hr Sbraa 22
News Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R... Wed wichita-rick 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jul 3 Better Believe It 7
News Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07) Jul 3 Gonzo70 94
Craig Melvin (May '08) Jul 2 Owen Story 133
News Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08) Jul 2 AllMy 305
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC