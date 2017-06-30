Thornwell, Dozier set to face off in NBA debuts Friday
After battling each other on the practice floor as Gamecocks in Columbia for the last two years, PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell will face each other for the first time as NBA opponents. The two former USC guards are set to do battle on Friday when Dozier and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Thornwell and the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Summer League duel.
