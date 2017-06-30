Store employee recovering from stroke...

Store employee recovering from stroke throws first pitch at Fireflies game

20 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

A local grocery store employee who nearly lost his life a year ago was the center of attention at Spirit Communications Park on Monday night. Moses Brown threw out the first pitch before the Fireflies game took on the Rome Braves Monday night for HealthSouth Night.

