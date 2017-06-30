South Carolinians Love the Humble Muskmelon
Unlike watermelons, cantaloupes aren't often celebrated in the South, despite being such a common sight in the kitchen. We don't have tales of salting cantaloupe the way we do watermelon, and the fruit doesn't define Southern culture like watermelon and peaches have in the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R...
|9 hr
|wichita-rick
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jul 3
|Better Believe It
|7
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|Jul 3
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|Jul 2
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|AllMy
|305
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC