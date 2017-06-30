South Carolina election officials refuse voter data request from President Donald Trump fraud panel
The S.C. Election Commission is declining to send voter data requested by a White House panel trying to find fraud in last year's presidential race, the agency said Thursday. "The has carefully reviewed the request and applicable state law and has consulted with the S.C. Attorney General's office," agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said.
