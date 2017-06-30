South Carolina election officials ref...

South Carolina election officials refuse voter data request from President Donald Trump fraud panel

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

The S.C. Election Commission is declining to send voter data requested by a White House panel trying to find fraud in last year's presidential race, the agency said Thursday. "The has carefully reviewed the request and applicable state law and has consulted with the S.C. Attorney General's office," agency spokesman Chris Whitmire said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R... 16 hr wichita-rick 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jul 3 Better Believe It 7
News Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07) Jul 3 Gonzo70 94
Craig Melvin (May '08) Jul 2 Owen Story 133
News Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08) Jul 2 AllMy 305
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,483 • Total comments across all topics: 282,282,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC