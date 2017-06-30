SCHP looking for aggressive drivers on I-26
A specialized team of South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be out in full force on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston in an effort to cut down on aggressive driving. Trooper Bob Beres, known for tweets that use creative emojis to highlight his points, was a little more straightforward Thursday morning: If you're driving between Columbia and Charleston, you just might want to watch your speed today ??.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R...
|15 hr
|wichita-rick
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jul 3
|Better Believe It
|7
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|Jul 3
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|Jul 2
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|AllMy
|305
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC