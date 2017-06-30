SCHP looking for aggressive drivers on I-26

A specialized team of South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers will be out in full force on I-26 between Columbia and Charleston in an effort to cut down on aggressive driving. Trooper Bob Beres, known for tweets that use creative emojis to highlight his points, was a little more straightforward Thursday morning: If you're driving between Columbia and Charleston, you just might want to watch your speed today ??.

