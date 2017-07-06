SCGOP Issues Statement On Voter Data

SCGOP Issues Statement On Voter Data

Columbia, S.C. - Today, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick released the following statement on cooperating with the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity: As a South Carolina resident and voter concerned with the integrity of our election process, I will purchase the election voter data, as permissible by South Carolina State Law, and turn it over to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity for it's review. The available data from the South Carolina State Election Commission that has been requested is all public information and is made available to all South Carolina residents."

