Preserving history

Members of the community are working to preserve history by restoring the Hannah Rosenwald School, located on Deadfall Road in Newberry. According to the S.C. Department of Archives and History's website in 1915 Sears & Roebuck president Julius Rosenwald established a matching grant fund in his name to construct better quality black schools throughout the South.
