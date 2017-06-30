Police identify, charge second person in connection to apartment complex shooting
Columbia police have identified and charged a second person involved in a shooting that happened Friday on Falling Springs Road. Tommy Truong Le, 19, faces multiple charges including unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.
