Police identify, charge second person in connection to apartment complex shooting

19 hrs ago

Columbia police have identified and charged a second person involved in a shooting that happened Friday on Falling Springs Road. Tommy Truong Le, 19, faces multiple charges including unlawfully carrying a pistol and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

