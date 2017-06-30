OnTap: Happy Birthday, Craft and Draft
The current trend for third anniversary gifts is glass, so it's fitting that to celebrate three years of the best dang bottle shop bar in town, we will all be lifting a glass or two of good beer this Saturday, July 8, at Craft and Draft's Third Anniversary Party. From noon to 7 p.m., the fine folks at Craft and Draft will be doing what they do best - throwing a heck of a party with good food, good music, good friends and great local beer.
