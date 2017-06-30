OnTap: Happy Birthday, Craft and Draft

OnTap: Happy Birthday, Craft and Draft

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

The current trend for third anniversary gifts is glass, so it's fitting that to celebrate three years of the best dang bottle shop bar in town, we will all be lifting a glass or two of good beer this Saturday, July 8, at Craft and Draft's Third Anniversary Party. From noon to 7 p.m., the fine folks at Craft and Draft will be doing what they do best - throwing a heck of a party with good food, good music, good friends and great local beer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett Mon Better Believe It 7
News Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07) Mon Gonzo70 94
Craig Melvin (May '08) Sun Owen Story 133
News Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08) Jul 2 AllMy 305
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... Jun 23 Guest 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 282,252,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC