Official: Search continues Thursday while escaped inmate Jimmy Causey remains at large
Prison officials are trying to locate Jimmy Causey, an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution. S.C. Department of Corrections/Provided The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that the search for twice-escaped inmate Jimmy Causey - who is serving a life sentence at a maximum-security state prison - remains ongoing.
