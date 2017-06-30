More than 100 gravesites vandalized at South Carolina cemetery
A news release from Greenlawn Memorial Park Sunday said at some point from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, more than 100 gravesites were vandalized. Damage to the graves included the shredding of flowers, dislodging of vases and throwing of debris throughout the affected sections in the cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|7 hr
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|14 hr
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|AllMy
|305
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jun 30
|Researcher
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC