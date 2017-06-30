More than 100 gravesites vandalized a...

More than 100 gravesites vandalized at South Carolina cemetery

A news release from Greenlawn Memorial Park Sunday said at some point from Saturday night to early Sunday morning, more than 100 gravesites were vandalized. Damage to the graves included the shredding of flowers, dislodging of vases and throwing of debris throughout the affected sections in the cemetery.

