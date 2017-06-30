John Watson - Columbia
John Charles Watson, 66, resident of Saluda Ave., husband of Wanda Grooms Worrell Watson, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital after a brief illness. Born in San Antonio, Texas, July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late J.B. Watson and Pat Watson Franz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Mon
|Better Believe It
|7
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|Sun
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|AllMy
|305
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC