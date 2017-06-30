John Watson - Columbia

John Charles Watson, 66, resident of Saluda Ave., husband of Wanda Grooms Worrell Watson, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2017 at Palmetto Health Baptist Hospital after a brief illness. Born in San Antonio, Texas, July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late J.B. Watson and Pat Watson Franz.

