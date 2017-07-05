Inmate who kidnapped defense lawyer escapes prison again

Columbia criminal defense lawyer Jack Swerling said he was "taking the necessary precautions" after learning that a former client who kidnapped and terrorized his family more than a decade ago had escaped from prison for the second tim You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins. For security reasons, only one user is able to be signed in to an account per session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Carolina Lawyers Weekly.