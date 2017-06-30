Historians Worry South Main Plan Would Doom Mid-Century Architecture
City of Columbia and University of South Carolina officials have backed a university plan that imagines drastic changes in a four-block area anchored by Main Street, just south of the State House. However, some with interests in history and architecture are concerned that the plan doesn't include some buildings they believe are architecturally significant, including the 18-story Cornell Arms apartment building on Pendleton Street and the seven-story James F. Byrnes building along Sumter Street.
