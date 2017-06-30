Concerts in Columbia: George Fetner, STRFKR, Baggage Klaim, The Void, Cody Jinks
Mings & Craig - University of South Carolina faculty member Jim Mings has performed with local legends and backed many well-known jazz names over the years. His playing combines a bluesy feel that traces back to his Austin, Texas, upbringing and a sophisticated, mellow jazz tone.
