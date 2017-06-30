Columbia's airport searching for more...

Columbia's airport searching for more passengers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Columbia Metropolitan Airport has suffered South Carolina's biggest drop in passengers this year. Airport leaders blame higher fares.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07) 4 hr Gonzo70 94
Craig Melvin (May '08) 10 hr Owen Story 133
News Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08) 18 hr AllMy 305
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jun 30 Researcher 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
News ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr... Jun 23 Guest 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,921 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC