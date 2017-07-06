BWW Previews: WEEKENDER in Columbia, SC

OPENING! Trustus Theatre presents Chisa Hutchison's SEX ON SUNDAY, directed by Eric Bultman and featuring Devin Anderson, Mahogany Collins, Arischa Frierson, Josh Kern, Jon Whit McClinton, and Felicia Myers. The show opens Friday, July 7 at 8:00 PM, and runs Saturday, July 8 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, July 9 at 3:00 PM, with performances continuing through July 15. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and can be purchased at the door, online, or by calling the box office at 803-254-9732, extension 1. Trustus is located at 520 Lady Street, Columbia, SC 29201.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.