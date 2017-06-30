Anson County Vacation Bible School class vistsi Riverside Zoo in Columbia, S.C.
For the Record Divine Unity Church and Lindsey Chapel Fairview Church of God sponsored Vacation Bible School activities held at Divine Unity Church with church overseer the Rev. Sylvia McLendon from June 27 through June 29. The church said that this year's Vacation Bible School was well-attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anson Record.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Mon
|Better Believe It
|7
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|Mon
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|Sun
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|AllMy
|305
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC