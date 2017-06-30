Anson County Vacation Bible School cl...

Anson County Vacation Bible School class vistsi Riverside Zoo in Columbia, S.C.

For the Record Divine Unity Church and Lindsey Chapel Fairview Church of God sponsored Vacation Bible School activities held at Divine Unity Church with church overseer the Rev. Sylvia McLendon from June 27 through June 29. The church said that this year's Vacation Bible School was well-attended.

