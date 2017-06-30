a Earlymoonsa are the latest wedding trend
While honeymoons give newlyweds a chance to relax after their wedding, more and more engaged couples are taking a vacation even before their wedding festivities begin. Couples say the pre-wedding vacation, dubbed an "earlymoon," gives them a chance to de-stress and reconnect before tying the knot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R...
|4 min
|wichita-rick
|2
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Jul 3
|Better Believe It
|7
|Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07)
|Jul 3
|Gonzo70
|94
|Craig Melvin (May '08)
|Jul 2
|Owen Story
|133
|Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08)
|Jul 2
|AllMy
|305
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 28
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC