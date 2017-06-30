a Earlymoonsa are the latest wedding ...

a Earlymoonsa are the latest wedding trend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

While honeymoons give newlyweds a chance to relax after their wedding, more and more engaged couples are taking a vacation even before their wedding festivities begin. Couples say the pre-wedding vacation, dubbed an "earlymoon," gives them a chance to de-stress and reconnect before tying the knot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charleston's Dumb Doctors Want to Make Garage R... 4 min wichita-rick 2
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jul 3 Better Believe It 7
News Dog Breeder Defends Animal Horror House Claims (Nov '07) Jul 3 Gonzo70 94
Craig Melvin (May '08) Jul 2 Owen Story 133
News Black Pastor Fights to Close KKK Store He Claim... (Mar '08) Jul 2 AllMy 305
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 28 rev canner 91
Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15) Jun 24 Joy 21
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,228 • Total comments across all topics: 282,266,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC