'70s Show Offers Nuanced Overview of the Decade's - Exquisite Grooviness'
C ool Art from the Collection is the subtitle of the latest special exhibition at the Columbia Museum of Art, a survey of a single decade composed of some of the CMA's own works infrequently seen by the public. The period in question is the '70s.
