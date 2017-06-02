World landmarks turn green in protest...

World landmarks turn green in protest at Donald Trump pulling US from Paris accord

The One World Trade Center's aerial was illuminated as a beacon of hope in New York Landmarks across the globe lit up green in protest over Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw the US from the milestone Paris climate agreement. Government buildings, bridges, memorials and attractions were bathed in light in a show of support following the US President's move to back out of the 2015 accord to slash global greenhouse gas emissions.

