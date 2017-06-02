World landmarks turn green in protest at Donald Trump pulling US from Paris accord
The One World Trade Center's aerial was illuminated as a beacon of hope in New York Landmarks across the globe lit up green in protest over Donald Trump's controversial decision to withdraw the US from the milestone Paris climate agreement. Government buildings, bridges, memorials and attractions were bathed in light in a show of support following the US President's move to back out of the 2015 accord to slash global greenhouse gas emissions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|2 hr
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Fri
|No new gas tax
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Fri
|The Truth
|37
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|May 31
|Jdb
|61
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC