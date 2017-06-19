Who should do the drawing? While South Carolina debates who sets the...
South Carolina's seven congressional districts were drawn in 2011, but there is debate over whether state lawmakers should be in charge over drawing the lines after 2020. South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office/Provided South Carolina's seven congressional districts were drawn in 2011, but there is debate over whether state lawmakers should be in charge over drawing the lines after 2020.
