West Columbia man sentenced to life after admitting he killed his wife in front of her daughter

The murder trial of Sean Patrick Peters was scheduled to start Monday, but on Friday he pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his wife Rachel in December 2015 at their home on Greenwood Drive in Lexington County. The 39-year-old West Columbia man was sentenced to life in prison for "an incredibly tragic, horrific case of domestic violence," said 11th circuit solicitor Rick Hubbard in a news release Friday afternoon.

