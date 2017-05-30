Welcome to the Green Machine
A woman once told me, after her life had taken an unexpected turn, that if you live long enough, pretty much anything can happen. That thought was in the back of my mind on a cool morning last November as I sat in the covered bleachers overlooking the wide expanses of Hilton Field parade grounds at Fort Jackson, in Columbia, South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Sat
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 2
|The Truth
|37
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|May 31
|Jdb
|61
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
|Review: Progressive Church Of Our Lord Jesus Ch... (Oct '15)
|May 18
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC