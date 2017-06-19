'We just froze and just kept watching,' says man who live-streamed Myrtle Beach shooting
COLUMBIA, SC Bubba Hinson, the Myrtle Beach visitor whose live stream of the shootings on Ocean Boulevard Saturday night went viral on Facebook, spoke about what he experienced. "Well when the crowd got to Fourth Avenue North, they kind of surrounded a car and then seconds later, they were running, a fight broke out, and a shooting happened," Hinson said.
