Videos show rescue of rape victim, serial killer confessions

After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container, investigators sawed and pried open the bin, rescuing the woman who had been chained inside for about two months by a serial killer, according to new videos released by prosecutors. COLUMBIA, S.C. - After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container, investigators sawed and pried open the bin, rescuing the woman who had been chained inside for about two months by a serial killer, according to new videos released by prosecutors.
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|Lazarus
|89
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Jun 7
|The Truth
|38
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
|Man Stabbed After Altercation in Hopkins (Feb '08)
|May 23
|Tjsegura
|161
