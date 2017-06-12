Toots Stokes - Greenwood

Toots Stokes - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Virginia "Toots" Tenison Stokes, 77, resident of Chinquapin, wife of Dr. James Kenneth "Percy" Stokes, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Hospice House. Born June 26, 1939, in Knoxville, TN, she was a daughter of the late Smith and Virginia Taylor Tenison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett 8 hr Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) 16 hr The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC