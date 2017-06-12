Toots Stokes - Greenwood

Virginia "Toots" Tenison Stokes, 77, resident of Chinquapin, wife of Dr. James Kenneth "Percy" Stokes, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2017, at Hospice House. Born June 26, 1939, in Knoxville, TN, she was a daughter of the late Smith and Virginia Taylor Tenison.

