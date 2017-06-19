Timetable could soon be coming to rep...

Timetable could soon be coming to replace bridge damaged in 2015 flood

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

Nearly two years after the history-making flood of 2015 a badly damaged bridge in the county could now be on its way to replacement. Officials with SCDOT say they are currently reviewing bids to replace the bridge which connects Highway 21 over Crane Creek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) Jun 16 Citizen 13
Police fired? Jun 14 lawg 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jun 12 Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 12 The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,344 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC