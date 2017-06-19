Timetable could soon be coming to replace bridge damaged in 2015 flood
Nearly two years after the history-making flood of 2015 a badly damaged bridge in the county could now be on its way to replacement. Officials with SCDOT say they are currently reviewing bids to replace the bridge which connects Highway 21 over Crane Creek.
