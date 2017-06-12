The Weeknd, an R&B Singer and One of the Biggest Pop Stars on the Planet, to Play Columbia in Oct...
For those of us still smarting from the abrupt cancellation of Kanye West's stop at Colonial Life Arena last December, we have some good news - the cinematically moody Canadian R&B singer know as The Weeknd has just announced an Oct. 28 date at the venue with special guests Gucci Mane and Nav. Since the release of his massively successful second full-length LP Beauty Behind the Madness and its chart-topping, Michael Jackson-aping hit "Can't Feel My Face" in 2015, The Weeknd has been a near constant presence on the radio as a solo artist or hook singer, leading the charge for the blurring lines between rapping and singing, R&B and hip-hop.
