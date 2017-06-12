The 'library of the future' has opened in Ballentine
The Richland Library held a ribbon cutting for its newest location in Ballentine on Tuesday. The site is located on Dutch Fork Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|Mon
|Nuff
|3
|The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13)
|Mon
|The Truth
|39
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|62
|No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07)
|Jun 3
|John
|46
|Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b...
|Jun 2
|No new gas tax
|1
|HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16)
|Jun 1
|MeMe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC