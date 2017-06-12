The Former Owner of West Columbia's Adventurous Old Listening Room is Back Booking Shows
For four years in West Columbia, Conundrum Music Hall carved out an aggressively adventurous niche, hosting world-class free jazz, metal and punk, hip-hop showcases and other programming that has trouble finding a toehold in the local scene. Following its closure in the fall of 2015, others stepped in to fill the gap.
