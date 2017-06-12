The Former Owner of West Columbia's A...

The Former Owner of West Columbia's Adventurous Old Listening Room is Back Booking Shows

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

For four years in West Columbia, Conundrum Music Hall carved out an aggressively adventurous niche, hosting world-class free jazz, metal and punk, hip-hop showcases and other programming that has trouble finding a toehold in the local scene. Following its closure in the fall of 2015, others stepped in to fill the gap.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marie Hicks Inabinett Mon Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Mon The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
Your new 20 cent a gallon tax hike brought to b... Jun 2 No new gas tax 1
HR Allen, Inc Electric (Jul '16) Jun 1 MeMe 4
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,743,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC