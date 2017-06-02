The Agenda: Columbia mayor pushes local support for Paris accord;...
In the past, New York City has shipped its trash as far away as S.C. for disposal, but under a new initiative it is trying to harness its food waste into compost and gas. Source: New York Times Members of the S.C. delegation in Washington are spinning President Donald Trump's announcement yesterday that he intended to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement all different ways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
