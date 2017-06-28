Teen's body recovered from South Carolina lake
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said the body of 15-year-old Elias Pierre was recovered around 1 a.m. Wednesday from the lake in the same subdivision as his home in the suburban area northeast of Columbia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|18 hr
|All Around
|5
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|rev canner
|91
|Congratulations ! You lost my business ! (Jul '15)
|Jun 24
|Joy
|21
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|Jun 23
|Guest
|1
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Jun 21
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC