Southern Guitar Festival Returns for a Sixth Year to Showcase Groups Like the W.E. Duo
Violinist Weiru Sheng and guitarist Erdong Li are both graduate assistants and students at the Schwob School of Music at Columbus State University, and they formed their musical partnership just prior to the Southern Guitar Festival last year. The two young musicians would go on to win first prize for ensemble here in Columbia, pushing them to continue their collaboration.
