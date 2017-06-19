South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box
In this Friday, July 10, 2015 file photo, an honor guard from the South Carolina Highway patrol removes the Confederate battle flag from the Capitol grounds in Columbia, S.C., ending its 54-year presence there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACLU Sues D.C. Police Over Inauguration Day Arr...
|57 min
|Guest
|1
|Marie Hicks Inabinett
|18 hr
|Moe
|4
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|Wed
|positronium
|22
|Student:"Get To Know Your Local Stripper" (May '07)
|Tue
|Bruce
|25
|Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07)
|Jun 20
|Luther
|63
|Horrible Roads (Aug '16)
|Jun 16
|Citizen
|13
|Police fired?
|Jun 14
|lawg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC