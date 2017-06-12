South Carolina's 5th district candida...

South Carolina's 5th district candidates seeking to fill Mick Mulvaney's seat making final TV pitch

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. Archie Parnell won the Democratic primary in the special election for South Carolina's 5th District. Parnell for Congress/Provided FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. COLUMBIA, S.C. - Candidates vying to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress are making their final televised pitches just days before voters will pick among them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Horrible Roads (Aug '16) 3 hr Citizen 13
Police fired? Wed lawg 1
Marie Hicks Inabinett Jun 12 Nuff 3
The church IN the Lord Jesus Christ-Hartsville (Jan '13) Jun 12 The Truth 39
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Jun 10 Lazarus 89
News Two Dead After 61 Accidents at Bike Fest (May '07) Jun 8 Mario Mora 62
News No Early Release For Sex Offender (Feb '07) Jun 3 John 46
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbia, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,939 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC